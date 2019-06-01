Partner at Rajani Associates, Poorvi has been with the Firm since 2006. Poorvi passed her L.L.B. examination in 2003 from the Mumbai University and is a gold medalist in law. Poorvi has also completed her Masters in Commerce from the Mumbai University. Poorvi's practice area in the Firm is private equity wherein her clients have been a healthy mix of target companies and investors. She also handles joint ventures and collaborations along with general corporate and commercial documentation which varies from supply contracts to debt and security documents. Poorvi also renders general corporate advice to clients including on issues relating to prevailing foreign exchange policies and regulations in India. In her spare time Poorvi likes to paint, read, travel and listen to music.