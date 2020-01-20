Hi. I'm Poorvi and am the Founder of She Allure. I'm a part of the whole DIY space way before it became a digital fad. I've always believed in learning new things, pursuing them myself and taking them to absolute completion.

After completing my MBA and struggling through the greater part of my 20s working at decent IT & sales jobs created by others, I finally stumbled upon the idea of becoming an entrepreneur myself and starting my own home based DIY venture - She Allure.

I have always believed that each woman is special and that the individual who raises a family can surely raise a business. With this sincere intention, I'd like to encourage women from across regions to invest time in starting DIY businesses from home and to become completely independant, just like I did.



