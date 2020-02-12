Amaresh Ojha is a renowned name in the Indian fitness industry. Driven by his passion for fitness and its implications in urban life, Amaresh founded Gympik in 2013 with an aim to aid the discovery process of fitness solutions for end users. His vision to offer value to customers has led him to develop an integrated fitness ecosystem that revolutionises the way users discover ways of leading healthy and fit lives. Gympik has the unique competitive advantage of having built the best-in-class SaaS software –Traqade that is deeply integrated with its B2C offering. The flagship product ‘Traqade’ is powered by Gympik & is helping the centre owners transition from outdated legacy software to a safe and flexible cloud based platform. The SaaS platform is designed to fill the existing gap between what technology a centre needs and what existing players are offering.



