Fitness Tech trends that would be popular in 2020

Fitness journey is a very personal and continuous process of self improvement, ultimately aiming towards improving the quality of our lives. While people all across the globe are investing in improving their lifestyle and are adapting to the changing trends in the fitness industry, it will be interesting to see what 2020 has in store for us. This year will bring forth some unconventional, innovative and effective fitness technology trends that will become the lifelines of the fitness industry. What will these be and how will they impact our fitness habits? We must all need to first analyze both the pros and cons and then adapt to these trends.





1. On the move wellness- Your phone will become your perfect fitness partner in 2020, with more opportunities accessible on your phone. If squeezing in your workout schedule becomes troublesome while you’re on the road, this will no longer be a problem owing to the availability of on-the-go wellness at your fingertips. Your favorite workouts will be easily available on your phone along with access to top trainers, at very affordable prices.





2. Digital fitness- Fitness online classes and fitness apps will continue to grow in large numbers in 2020, especially because this is an easy and effective fitness solution for all those willing to work out at home or while traveling. At- home streaming is becoming more popular as many people are looking for handy solutions over in-person fitness. In this fast pace world every individual has a very volatile work and lifestyle routine; it increases the demand for digital fitness solutions.





3. Virtual trainers- The exorbitant fees of the gym/fitness trainers can sometimes be very unreasonable and in such cases the virtual route works best. You can work with a trainer through your mobile/laptop screens and get the same training and guidance, at much lower costs. This online one-on-one coaching has all the benefits that a real life trainer could provide, along with the benefit of working out with the best trainers in the country at the ease and comfort of your home/space.





4. High-tech fitness boutiques- In the coming decade, the fitness industry will see a major transformation with the inclusion of high-tech fitness equipment in the fitness boutiques. Fitness equipment like full- body electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) suits that claim to improve the workout experience three times more than a similar workout without EMS, is expected to be a part of many fitness boutiques in 2020. That is not all; we will also see Bulletproof Labs that make use of different techs—such as The Cheat Machine and The Vibe—to provide you a full-body workout.





5. Live workouts- Live fitness classes and spinning classes are already very popular amongst the fitness enthusiasts. In the coming years this trend will only grow as it offers not just live fitness training but also an opportunity to connect with different workout communities whenever and wherever you want.





6. Wearable tech and smart clothing- 2020 will bring in unforeseen wearable fitness gadgets like vibrating leggings with sensors that provide you with a feedback while you are working out to help you keep proper alignment during your sessions. And how can we not mention the advanced smartwatches and fitness trackers that will be the new trend in 2020. These gadgets help collect important health metrics and give an accurate update on your fitness journey. The data collected can be very helpful in developing healthy lifestyles by improving exercise efficiency. Several wearable techs and smart clothing are already popular amongst people of all age groups.





7. Community-motivated fitness- With the rise in the trend of live-streamed classes, social media challenges, sweaty selfie updates and online chats, the fitness community will grow towards becoming more connected in 2020. The online fitness community has already developed into a group that supports and cheers you in your fitness journey and helps you make through the tough times when you feel low or have second thoughts about yourself.





8. All-in-one fitness- In 2020, the fitness enthusiasts will not have to go to different places for their fitness, health, and wellness needs. It will all be available under one roof or in one app. The trainers, dietitians, physical therapists, and doctors will all be accessible to you at one place to provide an overall growth to every individual. This amalgamation will not just be beneficial for an individual but will also provide an overall boost to the health, fitness and wellness industry as a whole.





The above listed trends are just the beginning of how the fitness industry will transform in the upcoming decade. With the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning becoming an integral part of technological innovation, fitness industry will also witness trends that will change how we perceive fitness and focus on one main attribute for 2020, and that’s convenience.



