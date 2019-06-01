Since graduating from college in England, Prabhtej has set up three successful businesses from the ground up. While in 2013, he acquired and transformed a new sweet water fishery into one of India’s top three; last year, he launched a range of craft beer called Simba. Over the years, he has forged major partnerships with global brands, including SAB Miller, Kingfisher, and GMR. He was awarded the CII Young Entrepreneur Award last year. Prabhtej’s interest in digital financial services stems from his own experiences and observations while growing up in a Tier-3 city in India, where banking penetration is low and cash payments, albeit cumbersome, are widely prevalent. At Kite, Prabhtej brings his hands-on experience in business and his deep understanding of India’s financial landscape to build a new form of digital banking that will not only make sustainably include businesses of all sizes in the formal financial economy.