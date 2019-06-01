EDITIONS
prabhu dayal Tiwari
With over 6+ years of experience with various auto OEMs I am more a technical person than a writer.Just started converting my views into words.Its a leap of faith for me.
Soft skill training needs to get evolved!!!
Every technology or system needs to evolve with respect to current trends and requirement.If not it may become obsolete
by prabhu dayal Tiwari
7th Dec 2016
Filling the gap with industries process and techniques
Why the present scenario of skill enhancement needs to be replaced with the one used by industry and tech companies!! Time to focus more on performance rather only to learning.
by prabhu dayal Tiwari
6th Dec 2016
