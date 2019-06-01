With a proven track record of more than two decades in multi-layered, cross-cultural business operations, Pradipto Ganguly is the Co-founder and CEO of Britzo, a pioneering communications brand and the latest entrant in the Indian mobile phone market. Pradipto spearheads the end-to-end business operations at Britzo, including administration, finalization of strategic alliances, market analysis, and ideation, as well as product innovation and development based on market understanding and effective business requirements.