அ
अ
ಅ
YourStory
HerStory
SocialStory
SMBStory
YourStoryTV
MyStory
More
Weekender
Journal
AutoStory
YS Korea
Deutschland
Germany
Events
Visual
Language
Kannada
Hindi
Asamiya
Bangla
Gujarati
Malayalam
Marathi
Odia
Punjabi
Telugu
Urdu
அ
अ
ಅ
Login
YourStory
HerStory
SocialStory
SMBStory
YourStoryTV
MyStory
More
Language
Pranav Saxena
Pranav Saxena is the Operations Director and Co-Founder of LINC Education, an ed-tech startup headquartered in Singapore with operations in India.
7th Nov 2019
The edtech scale index: How startingup challenges can be addressed through customer lifetime value and acquisition
Opinion
Remove