Pranay Mathur, CEO, WeDigTech, is a versatile leader and IT entrepreneur with a proven track record of more than 11 years working with several international brands and help them develop successful web and mobile solutions. His philosophy is that IT is a business enabler. Therefore, he is differentiated with his know-how knowledge, and being able to strategically and cost effectively align both business goals and IT strategies together by applying cross-industry experience. He loves to find solutions to the most challenging IT problems and being creative at same time. Specialities: Cloud Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise Mobile Apps, SaaS Based Architectures, ChatBots, Design Thinking, Business Automation, Data Science and Analytics.