Prasanna Singh
Prasanna Singh is a keen startup watcher having worked with and established a few himself at afaqs!
In Depth
The Government is serious. Are startups getting it?
by Prasanna Singh
18th Apr 2016
· 4 min read
In Depth
Job Reservations: A foundation that has an answer
by Prasanna Singh
25th Feb 2016
· 2 min read
Resources
HP Singh and Tomorrow's India: A dream to take startups global
by Prasanna Singh
12th Feb 2016
· 4 min read
Events
A $19 trillion opportunity, Cisco, and the possibilities for startups
by Prasanna Singh
21st Dec 2015
· 4 min read
Funding
APUS Group launches India fund for early stage startups
by Prasanna Singh
26th Nov 2015
· 4 min read