Prashant Soni is the Director - Business Development at BlackBuck (Zinka Logistics). He holds an engineering degree from IIT Bombay & was also a part of the innovation team at Stanford India Bio-Design. Being at the interface of product and business, he has built teams and companies from scratch in the field of medical devices, upstream oil, gas and logistics. He loves reading biographies and has a keen interest in ancient and medieval history. @prashant5soni