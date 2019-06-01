EDITIONS
Login
Prashant Shah
Prashant Shah is the Co-Founder of IIT-Bombay company Vegavid Technology, which is into AI/ML, Blockchain-related products and development work. He is a winner of HOT 100 technology startup companies of India award.
Opinion
How to use blockchain to decode identity, real estate, cloud computing, and the fintech space
by Prashant Shah
Share on
21st May 2019
· 5 min read
Opinion
Identifying financial service use cases in blockchain for businesses
by Prashant Shah
Share on
13th May 2019
· 6 min read
Opinion
Opportunities in blockchain-driven supply financing: realising the true potential
by Prashant Shah
Share on
7th May 2019
· 5 min read
Opinion
Understanding distributed storage systems on blockchain
by Prashant Shah
Share on
1st May 2019
· 6 min read