Prash G
An entrepreneur with 18 years of experience in product development and technology.
Are drivers really misled by Ola, Uber?
by Prash G
28th Feb 2017
Why is the Government of Karnataka so active against Ola/Uber?
The Government of Karnataka is pursuing Ola and Uber to comply with the Karnataka on-demand transportation technology aggregator rules, 2016. They are quite vocally saying that aggregator rules weren’t present early and now they have framed the rules and hence all the aggregators have to comply. As per the government, the rules are to address many of consumer complaints they have been receiving about surge pricing, security of customers etc. But isn’t it curious that the Government is so hyper active on only this issue when it comes to the welfare of consumers, whereas they show usual apathy towards increasing accidents resulting in an alarming number of deaths happening on roads because of pathetic road conditions, worsening traffic conditions, parking woes, increased traffic violations etc.?
31st May 2016
