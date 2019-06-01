Prateek Garg is the Founder, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Progressive Infotech, the preferred Managed Services Provider in India. He has led the company from 10 staff members in 1998 to become a USD 10 million company with 1,000+ employees, a pan-India presence in 130+ locations, and an international footprint in the Middle East. He leads and manages the company’s IT services design, delivery, and management while guiding market strategy and business operations, including the company’s international expansion.