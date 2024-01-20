Future-proofing enterprise IT infrastructure: A strategic imperative in the digital age

In the bustling tech hub of Bengaluru, TechforHealth found itself in the centre of a digital storm. The healthtech organisation faced a storm of IT challenges during a crucial period. To add fuel to the fire, amid the complexity of these IT issues, the team encountered a surge in service desk queries and grappled with software glitches. In response to this digital mayhem, TechforHealth unearthed the need for an innovative solution that could seamlessly integrate into its existing IT framework and provide continuous support in times like these. This tool should also have the capacity to keep organisational systems abreast of the current innovations in the field.





While TechforHealth may be just a use case, it mirrors the broader need for future-proofing IT infrastructure in India's rapidly evolving digital landscape. Overcoming challenges requires a proactive approach to IT infrastructure that positions organisations for a competitive advantage.

Here are a few commendations that can help achieve this aim:

AI integration: A digital lifesaver

Artificial intelligence has emerged as the lynchpin binding together an adaptive IT environment. By embedding AI deeply into key systems, companies can shift from reactive to predictive, insights-based operations. Automating previously manual processes also boosts efficiency exponentially while allowing teams to focus innovation efforts on revenue generation or customer delight.





For example, the integration of AI virtual agents to streamline query redressal can lead to substantial containment in tickets raised to the IT support team. This can contribute to employee satisfaction while freeing up valuable man-hours for strategic people management initiatives aligned with business objectives.





In a broader context, ensuring a positive digital employee experience becomes paramount for cultivating resilient and robust IT infrastructure management. A seamless digital experience for employees has the potential to foster a more engaged and satisfied workforce, along with fortifying the overall IT infrastructure, making it better equipped to adapt to evolving challenges and demands. It becomes a symbiotic relationship where a focus on the human aspect of technology contributes directly to the strength and agility of the IT infrastructure.

Also Read Sprinklr aims to expand into India enterprise software market

The bigger picture: Systems thinking

However, integration in silos delivers limited ROI. The real potency of AI lies in simultaneously uplifting ecosystems such as customer service, cybersecurity operations, supply chain, and core business processes. This requires management teams to adopt a ‘systems thinking’ approach that connects the dots into a holistic architecture.





Furthermore, in the quest for efficiency and operational cohesion, the introduction of unified platforms stands out as a strategic solution. These platforms serve as a unifying force, integrating a multitude of tools into a singular system. Along with addressing the challenge of tool sprawl, such platforms also enhance overall efficiency by streamlining operations across diverse areas. Imagine a scenario where disparate tools collaborate within a unified platform, eliminating the inefficiencies associated with managing multiple standalone solutions.

Navigating cybersecurity waves

All these developments would be ineffective in the absence of a visionary navigator. Here, the role of the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) becomes crucial. Today’s CISOs must transcend traditional responsibilities, becoming leaders capable of crafting cybersecurity strategies aligned with organisational goals and the always-changing threat landscape.





The recommendation is to elevate the CISO role to a strategic position within the team, ensuring they have the tools, authority, and budget to develop comprehensive security tactics that safeguard the business.

Green IT: Sailing towards sustainability

Given the current battle against climate change and global warming, businesses in India must prioritise green IT strategies. Using energy-efficient hardware, optimising data centres, and choosing eco-friendly cloud solutions are vital for business longevity. This is especially important given that there is an overhauling of governmental mandates and policies, especially after the Paris Agreement, that strictly specify the green requirements for businesses.

From technical debt to technical excellence

The key to navigating challenges rampant in the modern digital ecosystem lies in addressing technical debt, which can potentially hinder innovation and responsiveness. Regularly assessing and updating IT infrastructure to mitigate this is essential. Adopting agile methodologies and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) practices ensures IT setups remain robust and flexible, ready for any digital changes.

Aligning with the big picture

An adaptive environment requires more than adopting smart platforms or disruptive technologies. True resilience emerges from a foundation where IT strategy and business strategy coalesce through a shared vision.





This mandates IT leadership to align each modernisation initiative back to overarching corporate goals around sustainability, customer centricity, employee experience, or responsible growth. Only when vicious cycles of disruption are linked to virtuous cycles of value creation can future-proofing confer sustained market relevance.

(Prateek Garg is the Founder and CEO of WorkElevate, which works with businesses to navigate IT support.)