Prerna Srivastava
Think Change India
Global Public Health & Technology Conference, May 1st - Register now!
On Saturday, May 1st the Harvard Kennedy School, in collaboration with the Harvard School of Public Health and the Harvard Medical School, is hosting the 2010 Global Public Health & Technology Confere...
by Prerna Srivastava
22nd Apr 2010
Think Change India
Devising Scalable Deployment Strategies for mHealth
Over the course of this academic year, I intend to work alongside D-Tree and Dimagi on developing a sustainable deployment and scale-up model for CommCare, a mobile-based scheduling, monitoring, and r...
by Prerna Srivastava
25th Oct 2009
Think Change India
Leveraging Mobile Technology for Maternal Health in Gujarat, India
I’ll be going away to Gujarat, India this summer to work with ClickDiagnostics, a health & technology start-up that focuses on designing and implementing telehealth mobile solutions, specifically with...
by Prerna Srivastava
9th Jun 2009
Opportunities
Upcoming Training: Advanced Reflective Education and Training (ART) on Community based Development Finance
From MicroCapital.org:Advanced Reflective Education and Training (ART) on Community based Development Finance, December 1-12, 2009, in Tamilnadu, India, presented by the Social Tata-Dhan Academy and s...
by Prerna Srivastava
3rd Jun 2009
Think Change India
ThinkChange India Survey - we need your input!
We, the ThinkChange India team, would first like to thank you for your loyal readership over the course of the last year. You have served as the engine for our growth through your engaged inquiry, cri...
by Prerna Srivastava
18th May 2009
Opportunities
Register NOW for the Harvard International Development Conference
This year, I’m helping to run the Harvard International Development Conference (IDC) at the Harvard Kennedy School. It promises to be an exciting event, with panel topics ranging from the role of mobi...
by Prerna Srivastava
1st Apr 2009
