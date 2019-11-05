Business Growth & Digital Marketeer with about 10 years of professional experience.
Currently working as a hands-on consultant for multiple startups and a non-profit.
Free resources especially suited for startup founders and teams,
12 day email course on business growth process: sign up here
a recruitment process whitepaper on efficient hiring tactics
Two paid services:
Growth Marketing Audit to optimize your customer journey: know more.
Powerful web analytics for better CMO level decisions: know more.
More about me @ www.priyankadalal.com
Connect with me on linkedin