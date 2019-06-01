EDITIONS
Pranav Parashar
Travel
Cairo, Petra or Dubai? Where are the millennials heading this summer?
by Pranav Parashar
6th Apr 2019
· 5 min read
Story
Farm Life: Why Gitanjali Rajamani quit everything to go back to farming
by Pranav Parashar
27th Feb 2019
· 5 min read
Movies
The stage is set for world-class cinema at Bengaluru’s international film fest
by Pranav Parashar
23rd Feb 2019
· 4 min read
HerStory
'Education is important, but I learnt more by observing life' : Gayathri Vasudevan of LabourNet
by Pranav Parashar
13th Feb 2019
· 14 min read
Life
Partners at home and work: meet the entrepreneurs who went into business together
by Pranav Parashar
8th Feb 2019
· 7 min read
Stories
World Leprosy Day: what the Indian government is doing to achieve its goal of a leprosy-free India
by Pranav Parashar
30th Jan 2019
· 6 min read
