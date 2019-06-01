I never had the privilege of studying in great institutions or had the liberty to try out new things as I was a girl child, whatever I know today is because of practical experience through my startup (Rajesh Shethia Consultants) and am proud that I have been running my organisation successfully. I believe in empowering women and hence as a first step have an only women team in my organization. Boost Her Mission is an initiative to help aspiring women entrepreneurs get a platform to learn and grow.