Qazi Wasif
Qazi Wasif is a freelance journalist based in Kashmir, he contributes regularly to various local and national reputed organisations. Loves multimedia story telling.
Ecommerce
College student launches KartFood, Kashmir’s first online food delivery service
by Qazi Wasif
5th Feb 2018
· 4 min read
Stories
Meet Sharmeen, the first Kashmiri woman to participate in a motor-sport event in the valley
by Qazi Wasif
19th Jan 2018
· 3 min read
environment
Why the iconic Chinars of Kashmir trees are dying a slow death
by Qazi Wasif
16th Jan 2018
· 4 min read
Food and Agriculture
Story of two brothers who started the largest cafe in downtown Srinagar
by Qazi Wasif
9th Jan 2018
· 4 min read
Stories
This British woman of Kashmiri origin is taking the hijab to the global market
by Qazi Wasif
2nd Jan 2018
· 4 min read
Food and Agriculture
This entrepreneur from Srinagar is on a mission to take Kashmiri cuisine to the world
by Qazi Wasif
2nd Jan 2018
· 5 min read
