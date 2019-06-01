EDITIONS
Qazi Wasif
Qazi Wasif is a freelance journalist based in Kashmir, he contributes regularly to various local and national reputed organisations. Loves multimedia story telling.
Ecommerce

College student launches KartFood, Kashmir’s first online food delivery service

by Qazi Wasif
5th Feb 2018 · 4 min read
Stories

Meet Sharmeen, the first Kashmiri woman to participate in a motor-sport event in the valley

by Qazi Wasif
19th Jan 2018 · 3 min read
environment

Why the iconic Chinars of  Kashmir trees are dying a slow death

by Qazi Wasif
16th Jan 2018 · 4 min read
Food and Agriculture

Story of two brothers who started the largest cafe in downtown Srinagar

by Qazi Wasif
9th Jan 2018 · 4 min read
Stories

This British woman of Kashmiri origin is taking the hijab to the global market

by Qazi Wasif
2nd Jan 2018 · 4 min read
Food and Agriculture

This entrepreneur from Srinagar is on a mission to take Kashmiri cuisine to the world

by Qazi Wasif
2nd Jan 2018 · 5 min read