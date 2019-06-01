EDITIONS
Radeesh Shetty
Corporate India Going Traditional
Corporate offices in India have undergone a sea change over the last decade or so. Where once the emphasis was on creating glass-covered skylines, today, with the added attention being given to sustainability, a number of corporates are going local in terms of their design. There is a conscious shift in the formal world of office spaces and it can now be seen as going back to its roots. There is a sense of pride with the use of arts and crafts from India, something that has been widely accepted and applauded world over. The use of local materials has also helped with the sustainable angle and this has ensured that spacesare more energy and cost-efficient.Indian Corporate interiors are going the traditional way these daysfor aesthetic and sometimes, even practical reasons. Take a look at some of what is happening in this regard:
by Radeesh Shetty
7th Feb 2017
· 3 min read