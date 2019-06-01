Rahul is the co founder and Product Mango at TwoMangoes.com, a rapidly growing global dating site for South Asians. He is also an investor and advisor to companies in the Social Web, Mobility and Gaming space. An entrepreneur and product engineer, Rahul has co-founded a number of startups including Vayyoo, a web to mobile solutions company he successfully exited in 2008, and TwitBiz, exited in 2010. His other achievements include - bringing Canada's first Microsoft Innovation Center to life, and winning multiple Microsoft Product awards. Rahul frequently guest lectures on Entrepreneurship, Product Development and UI/UX at Universities, blogs @ blog.meetgrape.com and acts @ http://bit.ly/twomangoes