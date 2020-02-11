Rahul is a serial entrepreneur and angel investor with over 20 years of experience. Having exited 3 ventures, Rahul now mentors and invests in AI focused startups as Managing Partner at SenseAI Ventures. Some of his AI investments are Newsbytes, Artivatic.ai, Vernacular.ai, Jovian, Tripeur and Cureskin. His previous ventures include edtech (Knimbus.com), digital content aggregation (Matrix Information) and a KPO (now known as Integreon). Rahul also spent 10 years in Japan and USA building a big data analytics platform (SMART InSight) used by Fortune 500 firms like Toyota, Honda and Canon.