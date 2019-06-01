Head of Product Strategy, Infosys Finacle EdgeVerve. Rajashekara is responsible for charting Finacle’s product strategy and defining its product roadmap, strategic acquisitions, alliance partnerships, and client engagements. He represents the company while interacting with external stakeholders such as analysts and the media. He is also responsible for the pre-sales function at Finacle. He has played several roles across diverse areas, including product management, solution architecture, implementation, and pre-sales over the last 20 years at Infosys.