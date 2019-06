Rajesh is the founder of GSF, India’s leading multi-city seed accelerator for the brightest tech startups in India. GSF provides startups mentorship from India’s most celebrated digital founders, initial capital through backing from 20 founders and 5 venture funds, and global exposure at the biggest startup and investor gathering in India, GSF Forum. Rajesh is also the co-host and curator of Founders Forum India. Rajesh has made over 12 investments as an active and engaged angel investor.