Rajiv Jayaraman is an INSEAD MBA and a BITS-Pilani alumnus. Over the last few years, he has built a high octane team that delivers stellar technology driven learning experiences for learners across the globe. A TEDx speaker, Rajiv has delivered keynote speeches at various national management conferences. He has delivered guest lectures at INSEAD, IIMBangalore, IIT-Madras, IIFTDelhi, NMIMS, MICA. Rajiv’s deep passion for technology, design and learning helps him build impactful nextgen learning products. Prior to KNOLSKAPE, he worked at Oracle USA in the server technologies division, where he led numerous product development efforts from the ground-up.