Rajiv Jayaraman
Rajiv Jayaraman is an INSEAD MBA and a BITS-Pilani alumnus. Over the last few years, he has built a high octane team that delivers stellar technology driven learning experiences for learners across the globe. A TEDx speaker, Rajiv has delivered keynote speeches at various national management conferences. He has delivered guest lectures at INSEAD, IIMBangalore, IIT-Madras, IIFTDelhi, NMIMS, MICA. Rajiv’s deep passion for technology, design and learning helps him build impactful nextgen learning products. Prior to KNOLSKAPE, he worked at Oracle USA in the server technologies division, where he led numerous product development efforts from the ground-up.
Opinion

Startup culture — are you a family, sports team, or an army unit?

by Rajiv Jayaraman
19th Aug 2016 · 6 min read
Startup Advice

6 lessons B-schools don't teach you about entrepreneurship

by Rajiv Jayaraman
28th Jul 2016 · 5 min read
Opinion

How to Create User Centric Interface Design?

by Rajiv Jayaraman
8th Aug 2012 · 1 min read
Resources

The Art and Science of Launching a Product

by Rajiv Jayaraman
18th Jun 2012 · 7 min read
Stories

How to Create User Engagement Through Product Rituals?

by Rajiv Jayaraman
2nd May 2012 · 5 min read
Opinion

The 3H Principle: Using the Head, Heart and the Hand to CreateBreakthrough Experiences

by Rajiv Jayaraman
15th Mar 2012 · 5 min read