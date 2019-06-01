EDITIONS
Ramarko Sengupta
Startup

The story of the Gurugram startup that busted IT firm CEO for furnishing fake IIT, IIM degrees

by Ramarko Sengupta
Share on
30th May 2019 · 8 min read
Startup

After a friend's accident, this IIT alumnus designed a one-of-a-kind crutch for all terrains

by Ramarko Sengupta
Share on
27th May 2019 · 7 min read
Startup

This 25-year-old Delhi lawyer’s startup is crusading against sexual harassment at the workplace

by Ramarko Sengupta
Share on
21st May 2019 · 5 min read
Startup

Bringing couples and wedding professionals together, startup WedWise makes saying ‘I Do’ easier

by Ramarko Sengupta
Share on
17th May 2019 · 5 min read
Edtech

Preparing for IIT-JEE? This may help you crack the entrance test

by Ramarko Sengupta
Share on
16th May 2019 · 2 min read
Startup

Meet the Delhi-based bootstrapped startup that wants to be the Uber for legal help

by Ramarko Sengupta
Share on
16th May 2019 · 5 min read