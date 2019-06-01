EDITIONS
Ranjeet Wadhwa
inlingua New Delhi: Does a startup entrepreneur need to speak good English?

Ventures, Investments and English - Weird but potent concoction for a founder
by Ranjeet Wadhwa
28th Oct 2017 · 3 min read

Rimjhim Ispat Ltd MD: Steel recycling must now become the custom!

A universal problem that is being ignored
by Ranjeet Wadhwa
20th Oct 2017 · 3 min read

Alok Bhartia shares top cities where New Years celebrations are awesome

by Ranjeet Wadhwa
6th Oct 2017 · 3 min read

Searchline Database - Changing status quo of Remote work in startups

Are remote operations helpful for startups?
by Ranjeet Wadhwa
29th Sep 2017 · 3 min read

Jagmohan Garg : Centre’s decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for property registration, a robust move for realtors

Is Aadhaar mandatory for property registration?
by Ranjeet Wadhwa
13th Sep 2017 · 2 min read