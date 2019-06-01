EDITIONS
Rashi Jamuar
I am a media professional, a bikerni and traveller and always up for an adventure & exploration.
Opinion

4 tips to find the right freelancers

by Rashi Jamuar
Share on
5th Jun 2016 · 4 min read
In Depth

How to ace the interview look

by Rashi Jamuar
Share on
3rd Jun 2016 · 4 min read
Opinion

Startup mistakes to avoid at all costs

by Rashi Jamuar
Share on
23rd May 2016 · 3 min read
Opinion

Customer behavior should be judged before naming them 'King'

by Rashi Jamuar
Share on
21st May 2016 · 4 min read
Resources

Classic interview questions and the perfect answers to them

by Rashi Jamuar
Share on
14th May 2016 · 3 min read
Marketing &amp; Sales

5 Outdated marketing tactics to ditch immediately

by Rashi Jamuar
Share on
12th May 2016 · 3 min read