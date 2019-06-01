EDITIONS
Ratnakar Pandey
Ratnakar Pandey has 15+ years of experience in data science and machine learning fields. Currently he is heading the India analytics and data science teams for Kabbage Inc where he is leading models development activity across customer life cycle, from acquisition to customer engagement to fraud prevention and risk based underwriting policy development. Before joining Kabbage, Ratnakar was part of the data science leadership team in Citigroup, Target, Texas Instruments, and few startups in India. Ratnakar holds an MBA from ISB Hyderabad, MS from University of Arkansas, and BTech from HBTI Kanpur.

Feeling lost about your investment gains? Let’s talk about NPV, IRR and more…

by Ratnakar Pandey
25th Mar 2017 · 4 min read

Demonetization and 10 Tips to Use Digital/ Plastic Money Worry Free...

by Ratnakar Pandey
14th Feb 2017 · 2 min read

A Primer on Predictive Analytics Opportunities and Challenges

by Ratnakar Pandey
14th Feb 2017 · 3 min read

How machine learning (ML) & artificial intelligence (AI) is changing our world

by Ratnakar Pandey
10th Feb 2017 · 5 min read