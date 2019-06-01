Ratnakar Pandey has 15+ years of experience in data science and machine learning fields. Currently he is heading the India analytics and data science teams for Kabbage Inc where he is leading models development activity across customer life cycle, from acquisition to customer engagement to fraud prevention and risk based underwriting policy development. Before joining Kabbage, Ratnakar was part of the data science leadership team in Citigroup, Target, Texas Instruments, and few startups in India. Ratnakar holds an MBA from ISB Hyderabad, MS from University of Arkansas, and BTech from HBTI Kanpur.