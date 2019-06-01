Ravi Garikipati is the Chief Technology Officer at Flipkart. With over 27 years of experience in leading product and technology functions in global companies, he joined Flipkart in 2015 and scaled up the Ads business. Ravi is extremely passionate about building high performance organizations. Before joining Flipkart, as head of [24]7 Innovation Labs, Ravi was responsible for overall strategy and development of all products that serve millions of consumer interactions daily. Prior to that, Ravi was the SVP at Vendio, which grew to have more than 2.5 million online sellers and was eventually acquired by Alibaba.