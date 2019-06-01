Ravikant Banka, is the Founder & CMD of Eggfirst. He is an engineer (VJTI) and an MBA (JBIMS), Ravi started his own ad agency, Eggfirst after spending a few sharpening years in the corporate arena, first as a strategic planner and business development manager in California and then at AF Ferguson (now Deloitte). Surprisingly for an engineer, he didn't choose to start a factory manufacturing valves for irrigation equipment or dishwashers. Instead, he decided to establish a place that would help build beliefs. For brands. And Eggfirst was born.