Photo of Ravi Kikan

Ravi Kikan

Ravi Kikan is currently leading the marketing and growth for ZingHR which is a HR Tech venture accelerated at Microsoft. He loves startups and works with awesome entrepreneurs in setting up their businesses, scaling up and building growth. His experience in Startups and Enterprise sectors like Media & PR, Fintech, Education, Digital, Retail, Mobile, Healthcare, AI, iOT, Tech, e-Commerce, Real Estate has helped him to launch & grow ventures. He loves working with entrepreneurs, enterprises, community builders and investors who are focussed at growth. He has been part of startups with successful exits. He has been leading startup operations in a CXO role.