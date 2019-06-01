EDITIONS
Ravi Makhija
A writer, an Entrepreneur. Curious about the internet of everything. Interested in the cutting edge landscape of mobile apps, SAAS products and latest technology trends. Founder & CEO at Guru Technolabs
Benefits of having a mobile app for retail business
by Ravi Makhija
4th Jul 2018
10 inventive ideas for photography website development
by Ravi Makhija
29th Jun 2018
Revolution in farming – IoT based smart farming
by Ravi Makhija
25th May 2018
How will artificial intelligence (AI) reshape these 7 industries?
by Ravi Makhija
18th Apr 2018
