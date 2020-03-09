Ravinder Singh is the Founding Director of 1-India Family Mart, a fast-growing value retail chain owned by Nysaa Retail Private Limited. Under his leadership position, Ravinder shoulders the responsibility of business planning, sales management, business development and competitive analysis for the retail brand. Ravinder has more than 2 decades of rich and diverse experience in top management roles across companies and industries along with a demonstrated history of working in the retail industry. He carries significant expertise in business planning, sales, sales management, management, and competitive analysis. Ravinder has held key positions in companies such as HLL and Reliance Communication before starting his own travel venture and then shifting focus to banking with another venture, Starfin India Private Limited. As the Founding Director, Ravinder is in charge of business development & modelling, strategy and expansion for the organisation.