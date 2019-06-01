EDITIONS
Revere Clinics
The rising pressure for the perfect male physique
The ubiquity of the gym has transformed expectations of the perfect body type, meaning an increasing number of men are turning towards artificial augmentation.
2nd Aug 2017
Can You Really Get Ripped, Quick?
We often hear about “get ripped, quick!” workouts - but how long does it really take to get fit? Read on to discover the most effective ways to lose weight.
17th Feb 2017
Defying Gravity: How You Can Combat the Signs of Ageing
Keeping your skin looking young is a worldwide fascination, so we talk through ‘Prevent. Maintain. Reverse.’ The holy trinity of anti-ageing skincare.
3rd Feb 2017
Contouring: It’s Not Just for Your Face
25th Jan 2017
Things You Need to Consider Before Having a Cosmetic Procedure
Just because a treatment is non-invasive, doesn’t mean you should give it any less thought than you would a surgical procedure. Here are the things to consider.
9th Jan 2017
