Richa is the Resident Entrepreneur at SocialCops
— a data intelligence company. They have built a data platform that brings the entire decision making process – from collecting primary data, accessing external data, linking with internal data, cleaning & transforming data to visualizing data — to one place. They work with over 150+ partners in 10+ countries— including Minstry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (India), Tata Trusts, UNICEF, Oxfam, Ministry of Rural Development (India), and Frost and Sullivan. SocialCops was on the 2016 Fortune India 40 under 40 cover and one of the top 10 emerging companies in India recognised by NASSCOM in 2015, apart from being featured in Forbes and Fortune lists in 2015.