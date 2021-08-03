Dr. Richard Lobo is presently the Head-Innovation & CQH (Business Excellence) at Tata Chemicals. He has been associated with the Company for 11 years. In his previous role at Tata Chemicals, he was heading Strategy, Business Excellence and continuous improvement for India, US, UK and Kenya operations. Over the past few years he has been responsible for developing strategies for growth in South America, Africa, Australia and Asia (Malaysia, China and India). He has over 17 years of experience in leading businesses, anchoring Business Excellence, Business Strategy, Innovation, Operational Effectiveness and EBITDA Improvement for multi-million USD enterprises. Dr. Lobo has a degree in Bio-Technology and Microbiology from the University of Mumbai. He pursued his management degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta and holds a specialisation in Corporate Strategy from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. He is on the Technical Advisory Committee – SQC & OR, Indian Statistical Institute since 2012 (The Indian Statistical Institute is declared by an Act of Parliament as an Institute of National Importance), the Scientific Advisory Board of Tata Chemicals Ltd. and is also a member of the National Electric Vehicle R&D Program, Dept. Science & Technology. Furthermore, Dr. Richard Lobo holds a Doctorate, is a Six Sigma Master Black Belt and a certified Computer & Electronics professional. He is a three time Gold Standard champion at the Tata Business Excellence Leadership Program and certified in Strategic Thinking through Harvard Business-TMTC (Tata Management Training Centre) and Design Thinking for Leading through Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MITx), USA.