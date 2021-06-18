Brands
Richard Morris

Richard Morris, heads the Carpets Inter Brand (reporting to the TCM Flooring CEO) and leads the Executive Management Team for product development, Marketing, Export & Domestic Sales, and Global Business Development. He is a man with dedication towards development in the right direction and helping oceans and aquatic animal’s life remain harmless. His plans and goals are to build brand awareness regarding CI’s sustainability and CSR into the Middle East, Europe, and America’s as well, appointing exclusive business partners and distribution centers with partners who share a common interest and have the same beliefs to grow together with shared intentions.