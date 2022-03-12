Ridhima Kansal is the Director at Rosemoore. Rosemoore is run by a team of highly proficient and capable leadership. Ms. Kansal is an MBA in Marketing and prior to joining Rosemoore, she has worked with numerous electronic and lifestyle retail brands. At Rosemoore, Ms. Kansal takes care of product innovation, sales, marketing, and technology. Ms. Kansal is a blend of technological prowess, product creativity, and strategic acumen. This makes her leadership style multifaceted, diverse, and agile. Ms. Kansal is also an industry thought leader and features regularly in the lifestyle and fashion space.