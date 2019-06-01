Rini Dutta is the founder of Centric Brand Advisors, a firm specializing in brand positioning and sales strategy. A graduate of IIM Calcutta who has worked for Unilever, MetLife, and Titan, she helps Start Up Scale Up, by offering real-world business knowledge and contemporary consulting expertise. Working with startups in health tech, fintech, SaaS, and FMCG, Rini enjoys dynamic situations where she helps founders build brands based on customer insight and create sales strategy for profitable growth.