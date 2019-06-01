EDITIONS
Rini Dutta
Rini Dutta is the founder of Centric Brand Advisors, a firm specializing in brand positioning and sales strategy. A graduate of IIM Calcutta who has worked for Unilever, MetLife, and Titan, she helps Start Up Scale Up, by offering real-world business knowledge and contemporary consulting expertise. Working with startups in health tech, fintech, SaaS, and FMCG, Rini enjoys dynamic situations where she helps founders build brands based on customer insight and create sales strategy for profitable growth.
Guest Column

Five things I learnt from my five-year-old

by Rini Dutta
Share on
24th Mar 2019 · 5 min read
Stories

Women entrepreneurs, how do you break the Rs 50 lakh ceiling?

by Rini Dutta
Share on
15th Dec 2018 · 6 min read
Stories

Coming back with a bang – advice from the career break trenches

by Rini Dutta
Share on
15th Aug 2018 · 7 min read
Resources

B2B brand strategy — new product launches in a digital world

by Rini Dutta
Share on
24th Sep 2016 · 6 min read
Resources

The un-metro guy: A new marketing segment for startups

by Rini Dutta
Share on
26th Nov 2015 · 5 min read
Resources

Second chance entrepreneurs: Six steps for surviving mid-life career change

by Rini Dutta
Share on
19th Sep 2015 · 4 min read