Founder-CEO, KANDOR, Rinkal Shukla is a highly accomplished and renowned public speaking coach, leadership trainer and public speaker. She has delivered result-oriented training based on her extensive experience of 12 years in a wide range of industries, like real estate, banks, entertainment and media, manufacturing, IT, FMCG, pharmaceuticals and B-schools. Rinkal has conducted innumerable workshops on public speaking, leadership and management, presentation skills, communication skills, team-building, job delegation, sales training, and time management. She has lectured extensively on investment and finance, self-improvement methodologies and public speaking without stage fright. Having studied, researched, and lectured in wide-ranging fields—from investment and finance to self-development—Rinkal often speaks to executives and staff members of highly esteemed corporations and large public audiences—including youths—on subjects of eminent importance, like personal and professional development. She has been providing training to numerous private companies and non-government organizations, besides undertaking high-level consulting assignments for several companies on strategic planning and leadership training.