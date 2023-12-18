Brands
Rishabh Choudhary

Rishabh Choudhary, Director and Co-founder, BharatRohan, brings a deep passion for drones to the table. With a strong background in aeronautical engineering, he plays a pivotal role in BharatRohan's technological intervention endeavours aimed at making farming sustainable and profitable. He is at the forefront of harnessing technology to revolutionise the agricultural industry. He frequently engages in discussions about drones, farming, autonomous vehicles, and hyperspectral imaging, emphasising their potential to transform the agricultural landscape.