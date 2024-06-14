Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

Photo of Ritesh Mohan Srivastava

Ritesh Mohan Srivastava

Ritesh Mohan Srivastava is the Chief Data Scientist, at BharatPe. He has been playing the role of Data Guru over the last decade and a half and has built teams across different geographies and verticals. During his enterprising career, he has successfully led some challenging projects- including a countrywide product recommendation engine for a retail giant in Canada, managing the $8 billion resources optimisation portfolio of a major pharma giant in New York and Switzerland, and handling the risk, lending, marketing, and sales analytics for one of the largest fintech in India.