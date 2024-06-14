Ritesh Mohan Srivastava is the Chief Data Scientist, at BharatPe. He has been playing the role of Data Guru over the last decade and a half and has built teams across different geographies and verticals. During his enterprising career, he has successfully led some challenging projects- including a countrywide product recommendation engine for a retail giant in Canada, managing the $8 billion resources optimisation portfolio of a major pharma giant in New York and Switzerland, and handling the risk, lending, marketing, and sales analytics for one of the largest fintech in India.