Ritesh Malik is the Founder of Innov8, a coworking brand that has centres across Delhi/NCR, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. An MBBS, Dr Ritesh decided to lean into his love for entrepreneurship. He also started Guerilla Ventures, an angel fund, in 2013, and has invested in 45 startups so far across sectors like healthcare, information technology, innovation, SaaS, etc.