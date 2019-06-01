Rohit Arora is Co-Founder and CEO of Biz2Credit. He writes about small business lending and growth. In 2007, Rohit co-founded Biz2Credit, an online small business financing platform that uses technology to streamline the funding process. Previously, he worked for Deloitte Consulting and Goldman Sachs and holds a Master’s Degree in International Finance from Columbia University. Biz2Credit has arranged $2 billion in funding and has over 200,000 small and mid-sized company registrants. The platform handles more than 5,000 new loan applications each month and was named one of Crain’s “Fast 50” New York companies in 2014. The widely reported Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index provides a monthly pulse on loan approval rates. Biz2Credit also produces a Top 25 Small Business Cities in America ranking, the Biz2Credit Latino Lending Report, and an annual Women in Small Business Study often cited by national media.