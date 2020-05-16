Rohit has over 9 years of experience in Investment Management & Research, across multiple asset classes including Debt, Public markets & Venture Capital. He is a founding member at WEH Ventures and has been leading deal evaluation and sourcing for the last 3 years. Prior to this, he was a rating analyst at Moody’s where he had over 80 companies under coverage. He also had a stint at Spark Capital where he covered listed companies in the auto and auto ancillary sector. Rohit is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst.