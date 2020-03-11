Mr Rohit Kumar is the Co-Founder, CEO of XIPHIAS XPAY LIFE PVT LTD, a BBPS/NPCI assured agent institution, committed to Make Life Simpler by offering digital bill payment solutions from a single platform. His business is scaling in verifiable year-after-year success achieving revenue and profit. His business growth objectives within start-up, turnaround, and rapid change environments have influenced the success of his company. He is also highly successful in building relationships with upper-level decision makers, seizing control of critical problem areas, and delivering on customer commitments.