Mr. Rohit Prasad is the Founder of Easebuzz. Rohit has worked in varied industries and has been in the banking and financial sector for over 12 years. He has worked with Tata Consultancy Services and Accenture before he became an entrepreneur himself. He was also part of another successful start up within digital media marketing. His passion is to build a strong deep tech product-based company. Easebuzz was started with this passion and since then he is heading all major functions within the organization. He is a people’s man and loves cooking, reading and playing cricket. He is an Engineer in Electronics and Instrumentation and he completed his full time MBA from Symbiosis University in the year 2011.