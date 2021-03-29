Rohit Shah is the Co-founder and CEO of Hemp Horizons. Rohit is passionate about Hemp’s incredible health benefits and believes that the uses of hemp, which was widely known in Ancient India, should resurface, and modern Indians should reap its benefits. An architectural engineer from the Drexel University in the US, before establishing Health Horizons, Rohit worked as a project manager with a real estate developer in the US. As a project manager, he developed residential and commercial units in Philadelphia. In his current role at Hemp Horizons, Rohit is determined to make hemp widely used in India in the next five years. He has envisioned Hemp Horizons not just as a business but also as an enterprise, bringing sustainable living practices to the masses.